Patrick Kieran Gillis December 10, 1978-May 23, 2019 Patrick Gillis was born December 10, 1978 in San Francisco and died from his disease of addiction in Oakland on May 23, 2019.

Patrick was a man of great intellectual curiosity, generosity and love for his family. He is survived by his mother, Deirdre Coyne, and his sister , Laura Gillis, as well as a large clan of loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Patrick's family and friends remember him as a man who loved animals, drawing, good books, music and a lively discussion. He was the welcomed first born of his generation of the clan, looked up to as the older, cool cousin and was the adored brother of Laura. He loved exploring new ideas, debating the old ones , was a philosopher with many informed opinions.He will be deeply and forever missed by us all.

A private service has been held . If you wish to honor his memory, please consider a donation to Advokids, (www.advokids.org), Oakland SPCA, (eastbayspca.org), or your favorite non-profit that supports mental health.



