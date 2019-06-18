Patrick Joseph Brosnan November 11, 1933 - June 15, 2019 Pat Joe was born in Abbeydorney, County Kerry, Ireland on November 11, 1933. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 15, 2019 to join his wife, Margaret.



He leaves behind his children Ann, Michael (Lori), Sean, Patricia (Vince). Also survived by his grandchildren Michelle, Brian (Lisa), Devan, Carrie, Louisa, Matthew, Patrick, Dino, Julia, Maggie and great-granddaughter Olivia Rose. As well as his sister Betty Conroy.



We, the family would like to thank all the lifelong friends of Pat Joe for your endless friendship and love.



Friends may visit from 6PM to 6:45PM on Thurs. June 20th at St. Dunstan Church, 1133 Broadway, Millbrae, where a vigil service will be offered at 7PM. Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be on Fri. June 21st at 11AM at St. Dunstan Church. Committal Private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Pat Joe to your .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 19 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary