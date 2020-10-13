Patrick Joseph LoganPatrick Joseph Logan was born on August 14, 1952 in San Francisco, California. He was the first of eight siblings born to his beloved parents, Bill and Marcella. His youthful days were spent living in the Ingleside and Balboa Terrace neighborhoods at a time when kids could roam free.Pat developed a lifelong love of sports as a grammar school student at St. Emydius. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1970 and from Santa Clara University in 1974, Jesuit trained through and through. Pat maintained a close alumni association with both schools and maintained deep friendships with many of his classmates.Pat began his business career in San Jose and spent the last 20 years with Farmers Insurance. He was loved and admired for his quick wit, strong work ethic and relaxed managerial style by many members of the Farmers family.Pat's love of sports was evidenced by his active boosterism of various high school and college athletic events, rooting on his son and nephews at Bellarmine High School. He ran the concession stand at basketball games as a member of the Dad's Club. Pat coached his kids' basketball teams at St. Christopher Grammar School and attended dozens of his daugher's and nieces' basketball, softball, soccer and field hockey games. Pat was an avid fan of his cherished SF Giants and 49ers. For several years, Pat was the chairman and emcee of the Irish Open, a golf tournament for Santa Clara Alumni held the same weekend as the official British Open.True to his second generation Irish heritage, Pat loved visiting the Motherland and he relished the music of the Clancy Brothers. He perfected the Christmas deep fried turkey. He enjoyed a well crafted Manhattan and Margarita, often as a patron of Westlake and North Beach Original Joe's. We all appreciated his skill as a stand in at family wakes where in the absence of clergy, Pat could rapidly recite the rosary to the relief of all attendees.Pat possessed a prodigious memory for the important dates of close friends and family. His trivia emails celebrating the lives of his children, siblings and 12 nieces and nephews as the official family archivist earned him the affectionate name of Field Marshall Pat. In short, Pat loved all things family, friends and neighbors and that included his host of furry friends throughout the years.Pat passed away peacefully on September 29th surrounded by family. He is predeceased by his parent and his siblings, Billy, Mike (Karen) and Mary (Randy). Pat is survived by his wife Peggy and children Patrick (Lindsay) and Sarah. He will forever be Popi to his beloved grandson, Hudson. He will be deeply missed by his siblings Peg (Steve), Joan (Barry), John (Michele ) and Dan (Sue). We could not have asked for a greater big brother. He will be remembered with fondness by his many nieces and nephews and all members of the Carlin, Smith and Tucker Clans along with his many friends and colleagues.Services will be private. A proper celebration will be determined in the near future where we can all tell the tale of this fine gentlemen. Donations in Pat's memory can be made to St. Ignatius High School, Bellarmine College Prep, Santa Clara University or the SPCA."The tears of the world are a constant quality. For each one who begins to weep, somewhere else another stops. The same is true of the laugh." (Samuel Beckett)