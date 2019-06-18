Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Brosnan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Jospeh Brosnan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick Jospeh Brosnan Obituary
Patrick Joseph Brosnan

November 11, 1933 - June 15, 2019

Pat Joe was born in Abbeydorney, County Kerry, Ireland on November 11, 1933. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 15, 2019 to join his wife, Margaret.

He leaves behind his children Ann, Michael (Lori), Sean, Patricia (Vince). Also survived by his grandchildren Michelle, Brian (Lisa), Devan, Carrie, Louisa, Matthew, Patrick, Dino, Julia, Maggie and great-granddaughter Olivia Rose. As well as his sister Betty Conroy.

We, the family would like to thank all the lifelong friends of Pat Joe for your endless friendship and love.

Friends may visit from 6PM to 6:45PM on Thurs. June 20th at St. Dunstan Church, 1133 Broadway, Millbrae, where a vigil service will be offered at 7PM. Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be on Fri. June 21st at 11AM at St. Dunstan Church. Committal Private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Pat Joe to your .

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.