Patrick Kidd

Patrick Joseph KiddMarch 15, 1933 - October 21, 2020Age 87; Died peacefully at home on October 21, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on March 15, 1933 in Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry, Ireland. His father was George Kidd who was married to Katherine McGrath both of Ireland. Joe was a proud Navy Korean War Veteran, drafted in Rhode Island and discharged in San Francisco. He married Peggy O'Neill on January 24, 1959. He was a proud member of the YMI and the United Irish Cultural Center. He was the typical outgoing friendly Irishman. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, parents, siblings & best friend Pat Kerrigan. He is survived by his daughter Ann Marie, his son in law, David Cruz, and his Grandchildren, Gabriela Fox (Corey), and David Cruz Jr.Visitation will be private due to Covid. If you are interested in attending the funeral mass, please email Ann Marie @ KaliGirl37@comcast.net. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.