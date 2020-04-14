|
Patrick James Kincaid Patrick James Kincaid left us April 4th, 2020 after a short battle with brain cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Shirley Kincaid and is survived by three brothers and two sisters, Michael (Jeanne), Dana Beck (James), Timothy, Thomas (Deborah) and Amy Rosell (Christopher). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many good friends. Patrick was born in Newberry, Michigan on June 28th, 1947, raised in Cincinnati in a loving family and pursued a successful career in the San Francisco area as a data and communications technology consultant to some of the world's largest corporations. He retired five years ago to Pasadena to pursue his love of astronomy as a docent at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Patrick was an avid reader and had interests in many areas especially photography. He liked to swim, hike and walk with his close friends in Pasadena. He also loved to read science fiction and his favorite place on earth was Manistique Lake in the upper peninsula of Michigan. He spent several weeks there every year reading, hiking and photographing the scenery and will return there soon. Memorial contributions may be made to the California Institute of Technology, Department of Physics, Mathematics and Astronomy, 1200 E California Blvd, MC5-32, Pasadena, Ca 91125. Memorial services will be at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020