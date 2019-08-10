|
Patrick Dennis Lucey
March 15, 1937- August 8, 2019Patrick (Pat) was a much loved and devoted husband for 56 years to Bridget T. Lucey (née Curran from County Galway, Ireland), father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many.
Pat lived his entire life in San Francisco, the city which he loved. Born and raised in the Richmond District, he was a graduate of Star of the Sea Grammar School and Sacred Heart High School (Class of 1955). Pat went on to serve as a Deputy Sheriff for the City and County of San Francisco for 33 years. He raised three wonderful sons: Timothy J. Lucey (Patricia Hunter Lucey), Dennis P. Lucey (Catherine Sale Lucey), and Stephen M. Lucey (Gabrielle McGonigle Lucey). Pat was blessed with nine adored grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye: Bridget, James, Robert, Liam, Rowan, Clara, John, Hannah, and Mary.
Pat was the loving brother to Mary O'Neill and brother-in-law to Owen O'Neill, and the loving son of the late Timothy J. Lucey and Kathleen Mary Lucey (née Bohan). Brother-in-law to Barbara McGrath (née Curran) and brother-in-law to Thomas G. McGrath, with many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins in the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Ireland, and England.
Pat's favorite vacation spots were Ireland and Hawaii on trips with his children and grandchildren. He was a forever faithful San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan.
Services will be held at St. Gabriel's Church (2559 40th Avenue San Francisco, California) on Friday, August 16th - visiting at 10am, Vigil (Rosary) at 11am, and Mass at 12pm. Burial services will follow immediately after the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Pat's name to St. Gabriel's Church, Sacred Heart High School, or St. Ignatius College Preparatory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019