Patrick (Paddy) F. McGuirk
06/14/1936 – 06/22/2020
Paddy McGuirk of Half Moon Bay, peacefully passed away at home at the age of 84. He was surrounded by family. He was the third of 6 children born in Dublin, Ireland. Paddy was proud to be Irish and grateful to be an American. He was an accomplished athlete playing hurling and Gaelic football. In 1958 he arrived in New York and met the love of his life and future wife, Maryann Kelly. They married in 1965 and moved to San Francisco to start a family. Paddy was a contractor and built homes up and down the coast. He was incredibly hard working, kind and a loyal man. We would only hear stories of his toughness and athletic accomplishments through his friends because he was very humble and quiet. He embraced fatherhood and any free time was spent at his children's sporting or school activities. He loved cheering for the 49ers and Warriors. In retirement, he enjoyed hikes on the coast, spending time with grandchildren and building furniture in his workshop. Paddy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maryann McGuirk. Beloved Father to Kelly Tilds (Mark), Patrick McGuirk, Maureen Crehan (Seamus) and Tommy McGuirk (Melissa). Loving "Papa" to Jenna, Maeve, Moira, Sydney, Paddy, Shane and Keleen.
He was grateful for his life's journey and found comfort and joy in simple pleasures.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Burlingame and he will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
Should friends desire, please send memorial contributions to St. Anthony Foundation or the charity of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.