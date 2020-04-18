|
|
Patrick J. McHugh
June 16, 1948 - April 9, 2020With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Patrick J. McHugh April 9th, 2020. A beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Born to his loving parents John and Winnie (Nee Ruane) McHugh on June 16th, 1948, in Cullane, Ballindine, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Ireland.
Cherished husband of 32 years to Teresa (Cunnane) McHugh. Loving son Sean (Mara). Devoted brother to Mary (John), Dolores (Bill (d), Bernadette (Connor), Eamonn, Colman, Hubert, Jarlath, Gerard, and predeceased by his brother Sean and his parents. Also survived by his treasured Aunt Sr. Sheila Ruane who will soon be 100 years old in San Antonio, TX. Looked up to by his many nieces and nephews from around the world. Much loved by his sisters and brothers in law and extended family, which include cousins and friends.
Pat started his building career path in London, Canada, and Alaska and made his home in San Francisco, the City by the bay. He was a master of his trade, carpentry. He loved and took great pride in his work. He mentored many in the building especially his son Sean who he was so proud of. Sean will carry on his legacy.
He loved all sports in the US and Ireland. Loved a game of golf and watching it. A fan of the Niners, Warriors, Giants and Gaelic games, football and hurling. He always kept his strong Irish roots.
His family would like to thank Dr. Barry Chaucer, Crystal Frost RN, Dr. Kenneth Yamamoto, Dr. Peter Weber, St. Mary's infusion staff, and the wonderful recent care by Sutter Health Hospice. We are forever grateful to all.
Pat was an honorable man, a true gentleman who said more than most with only a few words. We will love and miss him forever. May he rest in peace until we meet again. Thank you for your continued outpouring of love, support, and prayers.
Pat's family will have a private funeral Mass and burial. If you wish, donations can be made to St. Cecilia's School at 2555 17th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116 or Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep. at 1055 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94109.
A life well lived!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020