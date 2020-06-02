Patrick Anthony MoloneyApril 3, 1952 - May 10, 2020Having grown up in landlocked San Bernardino, CA, it may seem surprising to some that Captain Patrick Moloney would go on to have a lifelong love of the sea. But his first love, at age 2, was steam engines. Standing tall at the auto window, he watched trains' wheels go round and round and his direction was set. Family waterski vacations around the country taught him how to drive a boat, and it was there that he realized he preferred driving the boat to waterskiing.Patrick attended United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York with both deck and engine department training. Kings Point was an institution that he loved and dedicated many years to in recruitment after graduation. While attending the academy, Patrick wrote a book titled, "Submarine Tanker Concepts and Problems," part of the Kings Point scholar series. Following graduation, Patrick joined the Navy and spent time in Vietnam as well as the evacuation of Phnom Penh. He left the Navy but treasured his time in service, shown by his lifetime membership of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.After mustering out, Patrick joined the Merchant Marines and became the youngest person to make Captain at that time. He sailed the Far East and developed a reputation as a technically excellent and fair captain who enjoyed taking the edge off. While sailing in Japan, he met his late wife Shoko and had two daughters, Christina and Jennifer.During his multiple tours on the USNS Hassayampa, Patrick was involved in three Vietnamese "boat people" recoveries, rescuing a total of 211 refugees from certain drowning. In later years, he won the prestigious Council of American Master Mariners Lalonde Award for these actions.Circumstances eventually brought Patrick back to shore where he became the Marine Superintendent for Military Sealift Command, Pacific (MSCPAC). During that time he also served relief master tours aboard several MSCPAC ships including the hospital ship USNS Mercy during San Francisco Fleet Week 1989. After leaving MSCPAC, he became the Executive Director of the State Board of Pilot Commissioners for the Bays of San Francisco, San Pablo and Suisun. But he felt like something was missing during those executive years so he joined the volunteer crew of the SS Jeremiah O'Brien. This turned into a 25 year commitment to the ship with thousands of hours spent in volunteer service. The JOB became a family adventure as he recruited his daughter Christina to "voluntarily" sell raffle tickets and brother Greg to provide video services.Patrick led a life that could be described as wild and wooly or last frontier, full to the brim with experiences that could fill five lifetimes. He faced many difficult life challenges with aplomb and maintained a positive outlook even during his last months with pain and debilitation.We love you Pat. We wish you were still here with us, healthy and gregarious, telling your sea stories, making your models, reading books, trying out new recipes, and loving us back.Looking forward to seeing you after we also cross the final bar. Fair winds and following seas, Captain.Kiss kiss.Patrick is survived by wife, Deborah; daughter, Christina; son-in-law, Ben; grandchildren, Leo and Naomi; brothers, Greg and Kevin. A memorial service will be held this summer in San Francisco following the lessening of COVID-19 restrictions. If you would like to attend, please email Greg at gmoloney@mac.com and we will send you an update as plans coalesce.In light of the recent catastrophic fire at Pier 45 where the SS Jeremiah O'Brien is docked, the family would like to suggest donations be made in Patrick's name to the National Liberty Ship Memorial, in lieu of flowers. We know that Patrick would want to see that the JOB legacy lives on.