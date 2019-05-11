|
J.Patrick O'Hearn Jr
October 2, 1935 - May 5, 2019Pat left this world peacefully with his daughter Danon by his side, until his last breath.
Pat was born and raised in San Francisco until 1965 when he moved to San Rafael, Marin County and built his house for the love of his life, Betty. Pat was a devoted and loyal husband and father. He was a successful salesman, extremely likeable, a GOOD Man with a quick wit and a great sense of humor. Pat was predeceased by his Parents, Wife, Betty Son, Michael and Brother, Michael. Survived by Sister, Aileen Children Danon and Patrick, Grandaughter, Savanna Loving and loyal Inlaws, Diane and Maureen. Nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be held at Keatons Mortuary May 15th 4-8pm and Mass celebrating Pats life on May 16th at 10:30 St Anselms Church in Ross
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 12 to May 14, 2019