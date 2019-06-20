Patrick Rocks Patrick J Rocks passed peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday June 15, 2019.



Pat was born to Patrick and Eileen Rocks on May 5, 1958. He is survived by his sisters Evelyn Cakebread (Gary) and Briege Rocks, his brother Brendan Rocks (Janet); nephews Kyle and Conor Cakebread, niece Colleen Rocks and numerous cousins here and in Ireland.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Eileen, his sister Marie and his brothers Jack and Edward.



Pat attended Riordan High School and then worked alongside his father and brother in the family's construction company. He later built a successful concrete pumping company before retiring to Sonoma California.



To all who knew Pat throughout the years, none can forget the images of his faithful boxers, Switcher, Finn and Cain who were always by his side.



He was proud of his Irish heritage and loved playing Irish music on his many road trips.



Filled with good humor and great stories, he will be remembered for his willingness to always lend a hand when asked. His easygoing nature, infectious laugh and generous heart will be deeply missed.



On Pat's request, no services will be held.

