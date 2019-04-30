Patrick J. Russell Jr. Early on the morning of March 26, 2019, Patrick J. Russell Jr. slipped the bonds of this earth and achieved liberty from his dementia at his home in Oakland, CA. Born in August, 1938, in St. Johns, Michigan, to Frances and P. Joseph Russell Sr. who had returned to Michigan from their home in Lima, Peru for Patrick's birth. Patrick spent his early years in Peru, moving to the west coast with his parents during his high school years. Although Patrick was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after a birth accident, he was able to live a very productive life - earning both a Bachelor's degree from the University of the Pacific and a Masters degree in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, working as a rare books librarian for Washington University in St. Louis from 1968-1974 and at the Bancroft Library at the University of California at Berkeley from 1974 until his retirement in 2001. After his retirement, Patrick volunteered for several years at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley.

Patrick was a fan of all classical music, including opera as well as Gilbert and Sullivan. Patrick's original career plan was to be an Episcopal priest and he studied Greek, Latin and Hebrew along with Theology which he pursued as an avocation throughout his life and was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Berkeley at the time of his death.



Patrick is survived by his spouse, Christian Naumann, cousins Richard Miller and Ellen Helzer as well as multiple extended family members.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Patrick Russell will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019, at 3 PM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Berkeley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary