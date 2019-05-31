Patrick Joseph Steffel May 21, 1950 - May 25, 2019 Patrick Joseph Steffel passed away on the 25th of May in 2019 at his home in San Francisco. He was born May 21st, 1950, to George and Patricia Steffel in Cleveland, Ohio, where he was raised. He is predeceased by his parents, brother, Kevin, and his devoted wife of almost forty years, Lisa Granucci Steffel.







Patrick is lovingly survived by his son and daughter-in-law David & Lynn Schwartz and daughters and sons-in-laws: Annalisa & Trevor Townsend, Genevieve & Cody Ross, and Isabelle & Brian Cassidy; grandchildren: Aidan & Hailey Schwartz, Alaura, Ondine, & John Patrick Townsend, Sonny & Luisa Ross; and brothers Charles and Gerry Steffel.







Patrick lived every moment of his life. He was proud to serve in the United States Marine Corps, including two tours of duty in Vietnam, before moving to San Francisco which became "home" for him. Patrick dedicated his professional life to the Food and Beverage industry, working as Food and Beverage Director or General Manager in several restaurants and country clubs throughout California. He was a polished and meticulous leader with a passion for food and wine, and he taught many people about the value and execution of superior service. He loved music and was proud to be a charter member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland. Patrick worked incredibly hard to provide for his wife and children, and he welcomed every moment he could spend with family and great friends. In the final years of his life, he faced cancer with strength and bravery. Patrick was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.







Funeral Mass in the Catholic tradition will be held at Saints Peter & Paul's Church in San Francisco on Friday, 7th of June 2019, at 10:30 a.m.







In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's honor may be made to Saints Peter & Paul's Parish, San Francisco, CA, or the San Francisco VA Medical Center, with gratitude.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019