September 8,1925-May 14, 2020

(Sept. 8, 1925 - May 14, 2020)

Patsy Ruth Nelson, 94, passed away May 14 in San Mateo, California from Covid-19. She will be remembered for her cheerfulness, sense of adventure, and optimism, an icon in a family who will keep her memory alive by continuing to pursue her values of exploring the world, following one's dreams and being curious about other people's pursuits. She provided a model for her six children and 17 grandchildren to follow.

Patsy was born in San Francisco on September 8, 1925, the first daughter of Susie and Frederick Leland Merrill. She grew up in the Great Depression, attended Sequoia High School in Redwood City, and graduated from UC Berkeley '47. She loved her time at Stern Hall at Cal and maintained lifelong friendships which began there. She married Clifford Roy Nelson in 1947 at Stanford University's chapel and their adventures soon began.

After completing his degree in international relations at Stanford, Cliff was accepted into the Foreign Service and the couple embarked on a journey together that involved working and living abroad. Their first post was in Greece under the auspices of the Marshall Plan, followed by two- to three-year stints in Austria, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Rhodesia, Vietnam, The Philippines, Morocco, Egypt and London.

The family's life overseas was full of exotic adventures and sophisticated living in villas but Pat was equally adept at finding joy when stationed in Washington, D.C., and living in suburban Falls Church, Virginia. There, as always, the couple created adventure through road trips to California to see relatives, visits to Civil War battlefields, National Parks and historic homes. During a year in Laramie, Wyoming—Cliff was teaching at the University of Wyoming—Pat expanded her appreciation of the West, which meant skiing the Rockies and exploring the family's Mormon roots in Utah. No matter where Pat lived, she would devour books, go to the theatre, play Bridge, visit antique shops and cook amazing meals that reflected the cultures of the many countries in which she lived.

After Cliff's retirement from the Foreign Service in 1978, the couple lived in Cairo, Egypt and London before returning to San Carlos, California in 1981. For ten years (1983-1993), Patsy was the Director at the Kohl Mansion; a historic home in Burlingame. She reveled in a job that she created and made her own. Her management skills developed as the spouse of a diplomat and the mother of six children translated flawlessly into orchestrating large and small social events. Pat was an Anglophile at heart and she and Cliff were thrilled when they were able to purchase a jewel of a flat in London on the Embankment in Whitehall and a house in Incline Village, Nevada. After Cliff passed away in 1992, Pat made a point of visiting her children all over the world, spending time in London and Incline VIllage.

Pat spent the final phase of her life at Sterling Court where she continued to enjoy meeting new people at dinner, watching her beloved mysteries on PBS, reading the SF Chronicle from cover to cover, keeping up with world events and always enjoying visits with her children and grandchildren. The family thanks Sterling Court for their care of Pat over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Leland and Susie Merril (nee Bennion), sisters Geraldine Foulger and Susan O'Donnell, husband, Clifford Nelson and daughter Katherine.

Pat is survived by her six children; Lee (Anne) , Chris (Deborah), Geoffrey, Michael( Mona), Jennifer, Juliet Kelley (John) as well as 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A celebration of her life will take place at Asilomar at a later date as Asilomar was a favorite destination for Pat and Cliff.





