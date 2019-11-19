|
|
Patty Regin Murphy
July 17, 1935 - October 27, 2019Patty Regin Murphy died at her San Francisco home under hospice care on October 27th. A lifelong learner and teacher, Patty was born in Danville and grew up in the Bay Area. She attended Commodore Sloat Elementary School and Convent of the Sacred Heart, both in San Francisco, followed by San Ramon Valley Union High School in Danville. She finished her high school education at Villa Duchesne School in Frontenac, Missouri, outside of St. Louis. She received her B.A. and M.A. in English Literature from San Francisco College for Women.
For her entire professional life, Patty was a teacher and administrator at the Sacred Heart schools, holding positions in Atherton, California; Bellevue, Washington; and San Francisco, the school where she herself was educated. Before her retirement in 1998, she served as the College Counselor for eighteen years at Convent of the Sacred Heart in San Francisco, helping countless young women find their paths to a fulfilling higher education and rich professional life. Patty was married for thirty-three years to Paul "Pat" Murphy, who passed away in 2016. After her retirement, Patty particularly enjoyed traveling with her husband to many parts of the world and over the course of eight years, volunteering at Lincoln High School weekly to advise students on their college application process. She also served as a college application reader for Stanford University for two years.
Patty enjoyed attending classes at the Fromm Institute and was a faithful member of the "Always Active" exercise classes at the Aquatic Park Senior Center. She was a dear friend to many, and will be lovingly remembered for her strength of character, her honesty, her pragmatism, and especially, her quiet generosity.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Ellen Clarkson and her four children, Anne, John, Paul and Patrick Regin, all living in the Bay Area.
Patty was predeceased by her husband, Paul "Pat" Murphy, her parents, Earl and Helen Regin, and her siblings, Neal Regin, Nancy Regin Hugus, and Earl Lester "Rusty" Regin, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities at 990 Eddy St., San Francisco, CA 94109, SF/Marin Food Bank at 900 Pennsylvania Ave., San Francisco, CA 94107, Aquatic Park Senior Center at 890 Beach St., San Francisco, CA 94109, or a .
The family has planned a private memorial mass in honor of Patty.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019