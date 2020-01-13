|
Paul and Bet SpencerPaul N. Spencer and Beatrice H. Spencer
We celebrate the lives of Greatest Generation members Paul Newman Spencer (aged 97) and Beatrice Reading Hassan Spencer (aged 96), married for 73 years when they passed away within weeks of each other at the end of 2019.
PAUL: Paul was born on February 26, 1922, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Glen and Clara Ruth Spencer, the third of seven children. The family moved to Akron, Colorado and, in the early 1930's, to Silverton, Oregon. While at Silverton High School, Paul worked various jobs to help support the family. In his rare free time, he was the radio announcer for the Silverton Red Sox minor league baseball team, which featured the future great Boston Red Sox player Johnny Pesky.
After graduation, as war was brewing in Europe, Paul deferred college and joined the Oregon National Guard. When the U.S. was attacked at Pearl Harbor, he applied to the Army Air Corps and was soon a proud Sergeant Pilot. While in flight school Paul served as a warrant officer and, later, a Second Lieutenant. He flew the B25 bomber and shipped out for North Africa where he joined the 487th Squadron of the 340th Bomb Group. Another member of the 340th was Joseph Heller, later author of the novel Catch 22 , ironically portraying incidents that Paul was sure he recalled from the war. From 1943-1945 Paul flew 75 missions over North Africa, Sicily, Italy and Corsica. He was promoted to Captain and, at age 22, became Operations Officer for his squadron.
Home from the war in 1945, Paul met his life-long love Beatrice ("Bet") Hassan and they were soon married. Continuing his service as part of the U.S. Air Force, Paul made many moves from Washington State to Ohio, to Maryland, to Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Norfolk, Virginia, to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and to Alexandria, Virginia (when Paul worked at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.). Along the way, he earned degrees in Mechanical Engineering (B.S.) and International Affairs (M.A.).
In the early 1960s, Paul was honored to serve as the U.S. Air Force Research Associate at the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) in California, returning afterward to the Pentagon and working closely with the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He later transferred back to Hickam Air Force Base and then to Canberra, Australia as the Armed Force's representative to the Australian Government, under direction from Admiral John McCain, Sr.. In this role, he worked directly with the U.S. Ambassador, Australian leaders, and the Royal Australian Air Force.
One of the great highlights of Paul's Air Force career was when, at age 46 and flying the state-of-the-art F-111 fighter jet, he broke the speed of sound three times, gaining membership in the prestigious Mach Buster's Club.
In the early 1970s, after two years in Australia, Paul and Bet moved to Brussels, Belgium, where Paul worked with an international team of senior officers and officials at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE). After 34 years of service, he retired from the Air Force in 1974, a highly decorated full Colonel.
Paul and Bet then moved to the San Francisco Bay area, where Paul pursued his interests in engineering and metallurgy, earning a Masters of Science Degree in Materials Science from the University of California, Berkeley. For a number of years thereafter, Paul worked at U.C. Berkeley as a Research Scientist and Principal Development Engineer, with Department Chair and Professor Robert Ritchie and others within the Department.
Throughout his life, Paul was kind, considerate and attentive to all he met. He loved his many friends and family.
BET: Beatrice ("Bet") was born on July 22, 1923, in Woodbury, New Jersey, to John Hassan and Beatrice Reading Hassan, the fourth of four children. After high school, she attended Rutgers University until the Great Depression dictated that she work to help the family. She worked out of San Francisco as a United Airlines stewardess.
After WWII, Bet met her future husband, Paul, on one of her flights, where he was a passenger (and immediate admirer!). With unflagging enthusiasm for life and everyone she met, Bet was the perfect life-partner for Paul. She was a real trooper when it came to the many moves they made during Paul's Air Force career. She was tireless, joyful, funny, and a great hostess of parties and events, ranging from informal barbecues with their colleagues, friends and families to formal dinners with dignitaries from around the World. Bet was also a wonderful and supportive mother to her children Scott and Kim, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, and a succession of long-haired dachshunds.
While living in Hawaii, she learned to play ukulele and dance the hula. While in Washington, D.C., she took the family to all the museums and historical monuments. In Australia and Belgium, she led travel expeditions and helped to represent American values overseas. In Berkeley, she swam laps for exercise into her mid-80's and discovered the arts and crafts scene, becoming an accomplished quilter. Bet also enjoyed the San Francisco ballet, opera, and theater.
Most of all, she enjoyed their many friends and large extended families. She was always ready to extend a sympathetic ear, a place to stay, a meal, and good cheer.
BET and PAUL: Both loved the ocean and spent as much time as they could throughout their lives visiting Hawaii, as well as in Carmel and Pacific Grove, CA, where they would soak up the sun and the sea.
Bet and Paul were pre-deceased by Paul and Bet's siblings: Robert, Josephine, Francis, Carol, Mike and Jim Spencer, as well as Phillip, John ("Jack"), and Ned Hassan. They are survived by: son Scott Randall Spencer (Mary H. Cook), daughter Kimberly Spencer Ware (Tim E. Ware), grandson William Cook Spencer, grandson Aaron Paul Davenport (Kelly Davenport), great-grandsons Shane Davenport and Carter Davenport, sisters-in-law Esther Hassan and Marjorie Hassan, Joanne Spencer and Pat Spencer, many nieces and nephews, grand- nieces and nephews, and other extended family members.
Paul and Bet were generous and loving parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, in-laws, uncle and aunt, and friends to many. We will miss them sorely.
Our Thanks: To the many family members, friends, and neighbors who visited and assisted Bet and Paul in their later years. A special thanks to Luz Hoover, Jill Waters, Amy Pieri, and Gina D'Adamo for their insights, advice, cooking and loving caretaking of Mom and Dad, and to the Silverado Memory Care and Assisted Living facility in Berkeley, CA. Anyone wishing to honor Paul and Bet's passing is encouraged to donate to the s organization or another charity in their memory.
