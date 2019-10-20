|
Paul Bazigian
December 21, 1934 - October 18, 2019Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 18, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband for 62 years of Ani K. Bazigian; loving father of Craig Bazigian (Susie) and Lesley B. Kissick (Charles); doting grandfather of Ani, Lauren, Leah, and Holly.
Paul attended Clark University in Worcester, Mass; Served in the US Army during the Korean War. He founded a successful business with his son 30 years ago after working for a large company in New England and the Midwest 25 years prior. Paul was an active member of the Armenian community and attended St. John Armenian Church in San Francisco. He enjoyed golf, road trips, poker, BBQ's with family and friends, and had a special talent for making friends everywhere he went, but his greatest joy was spending time with his four granddaughters.
Visitation from 10-11am; Funeral Service 11-12, Thurs. October 24, 2019 at St. John Armenian Church, 275 Olympia Way, San Francisco. Interment Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2019