Paul Granville Beckwith March 27, 1952 - April 25, 2019 Paul Beckwith of San Francisco, CA died April 25, 2019. He was 67. Paul was born on March 27, 1952 son of the late Oliver and Marinette Beckwith in Dobbs Ferry, NY. At a young age, his family moved to Marshfield, MA where he attended school. He was a graduate of Marshfield High School, Class of 1970.



He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1974. He received his MBA from the University of Cincinnatti and worked in the business world for several years before finding his calling as a teacher. He taught 5th grade at Foster City Elementary School from Fall 1997 to June 2016. Paul loved teaching and is fondly remembered by countless former students and co-workers.



He was known for his outrageous sense of humor and his love for American popular culture and music of the 50's, 60's and 70's. He hosted a radio show 'Music Ad Nauseum' featuring his collection of musical atrocities!



Paul is survived by his daughter Olivia, son Henry, and former wife Diane Olivier, sister Marianne, brothers Stephen and John, and John's wife Marion, nephews Bryan Beckwith and Oliver Gomes, and Oliver's wife Stephanie, niece Sarah Dunn and husband Jeff, grand nephews John Charles Beckwith and Donald Gomes, grand nieces Madeline, Ainsley, and Phoebe Dunn. He was also survived by many cousins and lifelong friends.



Paul was a true friend to all and never had a bad word to say about anyone.



A Memorial Gathering will be held on 5/19/19 from 12-3pm at Foster City Elementary School, 461 Beach Park Boulevard in Foster City, CA 94404. Another Memorial Gathering will be held in Truro, MA in October 2019 TBD.



Donations may be made to PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or call 1-800-342-2383







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 12 to May 14, 2019