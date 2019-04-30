San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Poplar Creek Golf Club
1700 Coyote Point Dr
San Mateo, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's Church
1111 Beach Park Blvd
Foster City, CA
View Map
Paul Revere Cassidy

September 6, 1934 - April 28, 2019

Paul Revere Cassidy passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 in his Foster City home surrounded by loved ones. He will be greatly missed for his outgoing kindness and positive spirit. Paul is survived by his loving companion Fran Rogers and his daughters Barbara and Patricia. He is also survived by his sisters Beverly Singer and Marilyn Sprenger. Paul was adored by a large extended family of nieces, nephews and Fran's children and grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his cherished wife Marianne and son Michael.
At Paul's request, a celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 5, 11:00am at Poplar Creek Golf Club, 1700 Coyote Point Dr, San Mateo. Mass will be celebrated Monday May 6, 10:30am at St. Luke's Church, 1111 Beach Park Blvd, Foster City. Burial will follow at Skylawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Paul's memory to the .


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 3, 2019
