Paul DolakPaul Martin Dolak, age 58, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, in San Francisco. He was born on August 19, 1961, in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Dorothy (Krajnik) Dolak. He is survived by his father Joseph and stepmother Betty, sisters Chris (John) Hills, Ellen, Celeste (Michael) Payesko, brothers David and Adam, nieces Esa, Sarah, and nephew Michael. He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy.
Paul graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Business. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and served on the IU Steering Committee. Paul worked for Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh, PA and then returned to school and obtained an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He worked for the City of Chicago Department of Aviation and relocated to San Francisco in 1998 and worked as an independent contractor in the business and tech industries in both SF and New York.
Paul led an active life of travel including a visit to his ancestral homeland of Slovakia and other European locations. He participated in triathlons, the Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim, a cycle tour of New Zealand, and climbing Mt. Kenya in Africa. He was always in great physical shape, largely due to swimming several times per week. A total city guy, Paul never owned a car, always biking, walking or bussing around town. Many will remember Paul as a musician of rare talent, gifted with perfect pitch and hands to play the piano at a high level. He worked as a pianist in both Chicago and SF providing Christmas music at department stores as well as a weekend jazz trio at the Big Shoulder Café in Chicago in the 90's. Paul was a creative soul who had an excellent sense of humor which will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Coming Home Hospice
115 Diamond St.
San Francisco, CA 94114
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019