Resources More Obituaries for Paul Domergue Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Domergue

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Paul Arthur Domergue A precious soul left this earth a year ago, taking with him all the wonderful uniqueness that made him Paul. A more loving man there never was.

Born in San Francisco to Arthur & Georgette Domergue at the old French Hospital, Paul prided himself on having been a ten pound baby. His poor mother never ceased to give him a terrible time about this!

For schooling, Paul attended Notre Dames des Victoires, St. Ignatious, & USF. After serving in the US Army, he joined his father in the funeral business at Gantner, Maison, Domergue. In 1985, Paul began working at McAvoy - O'Hara Evergreen Mortuary. He continued to work there until retiring a few years ago at the age of 83, finishing up 57 years of service in the funeral business.

A very social type of man, Paul belonged to many organizations throughout his life. These included the French Athletic Club, the Club Lafayette, Henri IV, Les Faneurs, La Gauloise, the French Hospital Foundation, the YMI, Le Club, the BAADD group, the Redmen, & the Optimists.

A proud graduate of the S I class of 1951, one of Paul's most favorite occasions happened the first Friday each month at the Balboa Cafe. There, he & his S I classmates would gather for lunch & comraderie.

Most of Paul's major life events were celebrated at Notre Dame des Victoires, from his christening to his funeral. He found it special to celebrate in the church that his parents & grandparents belonged to. His grandmother, Eugenie Domergue, donated a stained glass window to NDV that is still there in the church.

Paul had a smile that included everyone in the room, as did his laugh. His quick wit soon had a person forgetting their troubles.

There were many favorite occasions in Paul's life, ranging from his annual Christmas crab dinner with his family to something as simple as having a cocktail on his deck at the Russian River.

Always reluctant to have a Birthday dinner thrown for him, Paul would end up enjoying it more than anyone. There are many pictures to prove this! As a result of his fun, there was a Happy First Birthday in Heaven dinner held for him with family & friends on his birthday this year.

Paul, you are deeply loved & missed by your wife Margie & Terry, Nicole, Brian & Kim, Erik, Lindsay & Ernie, Elaine, Gavin, Fiona, & Gladys. He was also a joy to his wife Margie's family.

Paul, your star shines brightly!

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 9 to July 21, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries