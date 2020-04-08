|
|
Paul Allen DreierPaul Allen Dreier passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2020, at the age of 62. He was born on July 3, 1957 to James Grant Dreier and Alice Catherine (Patricia) Cribbin Dreier.
Paul graduated from Redwood High School. He lived in Marin County until 2006, at which time he moved to The Magnolia of Millbrae Senior Living Community .
Paul was an active member of the St. Roberts Catholic Community. He was also a long-time San Francisco Giants fan.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, "Kimo" and "Pat", and older brother Msgr. Bruce Dreier. Paul is survived by his brother Gordon (Carole) Dreier, his sister Joan (Marc) Winquist, one nephew, 4 nieces, 2 grand nephews, 4 grand nieces and 1 great grand nephew
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at The Magnolia of Millbrae Senior Living Community.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Paul's name to St. Roberts Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Road, San Bruno, CA 94066.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020