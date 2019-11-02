|
|
Paul Morris Epp
March 28, 1941 - November 1, 2019Paul Epp, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78 on November 1, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at UCSF.
A native San Franciscan, Paul was the only son of the late Louis and Gertrude ("Gertie") Epp. He is survived by his wife Patricia, sons Scott (Kitzia) and Matt (Caitlin), daughter Casey, sister Arlene Krieger (Steve), grandchildren, nieces, nephews and stepchildren.
Paul graduated from the University of Arizona in 1963, where he made lifelong friends. Shortly after graduating, he returned to San Francisco and founded Biltwell Development Co. in 1964, making significant contributions to the Bay Area by building schools, warehouses, libraries, and hospitals.
Paul's family was a constant source of pride, and he loved all of them dearly. He was married to his late wife, Dee-Dee, for over twenty-five years. Dee-Dee adored him for his courageous heart and playfulness, and the two brought each other endless joy. Paul and Dee-Dee raised three children together, whom Paul loved fiercely. He was fortunate to meet an incredible woman later in life, Patricia, to whom he was devoted. They shared a strong bond and enjoyed a wonderful marriage of over ten years with their dogs at their home in Belvedere.
His loyalty and commitment went beyond his family, friends and business, and included his beloved Golden Retrievers, Shelby and Nikki, as well as his San Francisco Giants. He was an avid sports fan and an incredible athlete; he could play any sport, but he particularly loved baseball, tennis, and later in life, golf.
Paul, the life of every party, will forever be remembered for his quick wit and relentless commitment to making everyone around him laugh - appropriately or inappropriately. Paul's confidence knew no bounds, and he frequently left his friends in awe of the mischief he could get away with. Always a twinkle in his eye, there was part of Paul that never grew up, and he was incredibly endeared for it. Although known for his sharp jokes, Paul had a soft, huge heart, both of which will be kept alive through memories of the stories that only Paul could have told while chewing on one of his signature cigars. Paul was truly one of a kind.
Join us to celebrate his life and retell Paul's stories Wednesday, November 6th (to be confirmed) in either San Francisco or Marin County. Please email [email protected] for updated information about the upcoming service.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to at stjude.org/donate.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019