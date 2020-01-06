Home

Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
Liturgy
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
View Map
Paul Eugene Tufo


1947 - 2020
Paul Eugene Tufo Obituary
Paul Eugene Tufo

October 29, 1947 ~ January 3, 2020

Late of Millbrae, and San Mateo County resident for his entire life, entered into rest at his home on January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl Tufo. Loving father of Michael and Michelle. Also survived by his cousin Gary Rubino (his wife Barbara) and Florence Morris along with his many nieces and nephews.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 72 years.
Former Navy cook on the Destroyer USS England; Former Chef at Hogan's Café in South San Francisco, also the Peninsula Italian American Social Club in San Mateo and former co-owner Pardini's Grotto Restaurant in Millbrae.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Liturgy on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae. Inurnment will follow at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Colma.
His family prefers donations to the at www.lungusa.org, the at www.americanheart.org or the Peninsula Humane Society www.peninsulahumanesociety.org.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
