Paul Joseph Fennell



Fennell – On Oct 1, 2020, Paul Joseph Fennell left this earth. Beloved husband of 57 years to Anne Marie, beloved father of Jenna Marie Brackett (Rick) and Timothy Paul Fennell (Donna). Beloved grandfather of Cassie, Sean and Ryan. A native of San Francisco, CA. Graduate of Archbishop Riordan High School. Retired Assistant Fire Chief for the Treasure Island Fire Dept. Interment – Olivet Memorial Cemetery, Colma.



