Rev. Paul G. Crowley, S.J.
September 12, 1951 - August 7, 2020
Rev. Paul G. Crowley, S.J., Jesuit Community Professor of Religious Studies at Santa Clara University, died August 7, 2020 in Redwood City, California, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.
Paul Gerard Crowley was born in Sacramento September 12, 1951, the son of Charles Crowley and Doris Baisley Crowley. He graduated from Notre del Rio High School in 1969. Paul continued his education at Stanford University, where he graduated with a BA in Humanities in 1973. In 1975, he earned a master's degree in the Philosophy of Religion at Columbia University / Union Theological Seminary in New York City. He received his PhD degree in Theology at the Graduate Theological Union, Berkeley, in 1984. Through all his travels and studies, Paul remained a loyal son of Sacramento.
Paul entered the Jesuit novitiate in Santa Barbara in 1986, where he began his formal journey to the priesthood. His training included a two-year appointment teaching at Santa Clara, 1989-1991. After a year of studies at the Jesuit School of Theology (STL, 1991), Paul was ordained a priest on June 6, 1992 in St. Ignatius Church, San Francisco.
After ordination, Paul returned to Santa Clara University, where he served for the rest of his career, except for two years as a visiting professor at the Weston School of Theology, Cambridge, MA (2001-2003). In addition to his classroom activities, Paul served as chair of the Religious Studies Department and as a valued member of faculty committees. He retired in June 2020.
During Paul's long association with Santa Clara, he gained a reputation as being a fine teacher and respected colleague. He authored several well-received books and scholarly articles on the intersection of systematic theology and modern thought. He participated in the Catholic Theological Society of America and, in addition to giving conference presentations, served in official capacities in the group. In 2015, he was named Editor-in-Chief of the journal Theological Studies, a position he held until illness required that he step aside in 2019.
Paul delighted in assisting younger scholars, and he readily lent time and insight to the work of his colleagues. Beyond scholarship and teaching, Paul gave shared himself as a spiritual friend and adviser to many grateful people.
Paul was predeceased by all members of his immediate family—parents Charles and Doris, brother David, and sister Sheila.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private but live-streamed on Monday, August 24, 11:00 a.m. PDT. All are invited to join via this ink: https://bit.ly/Crowleymemorial
Donations in memory of Father Crowley may be made to Santa Clara University, Office of Development, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara CA 95953.