Paul Allen Gallegos

October 10, 1963 – October 31, 2019

Paul was born in San Francisco to Elmer and Barbara Gallegos. He was a fifth generation Californian.
Paul attended S. San Francisco High School where he was on the soccer team. Paul graduated from SF State and obtained a teaching credential. Later he was granted a MA in School Administration.
He taught PE and then became Dean in the SFUSD. Paul became an Administrator in Sonoma and Santa Rosa school districts.
He is survived by his devoted wife Susan who, without her loving care he would not have survived the last 5 years, his mother Barbara, children Michael and Megan, step children Ryan and Tara, siblings Christine Raptis, Joanna Flynn-Hill (Ron), Daniel and many nieces and nephews.
Paul enjoyed traveling. His passions besides his family and career were karate (5th degree blackbelt) and chess (US Chess National Master).
A vigil and service will be held at St. Dunstan Church in Millbrae on November 16, 2019 starting at 1:30 pm. Donations can be made to team telomer: https://teamtelomere.org/support/#donate

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
