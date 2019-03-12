Resources More Obituaries for Paul Griffin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Griffin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Paul W. Griffin Jan.11, 1955 – Feb. 21, 2019 Paul W. Griffin, a talented musician who hosted for many years a local radio show featuring music from different parts of the world, has died. The El Cerrito resident died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Feb. 21 at the age of 64.



Paul was born in Binghamton, New York, but he was a Californian at heart. After receiving his bachelor's degree in music from State University of New York at Albany, Paul drove cross country in 1979 to pursue his dream of becoming a rock musician in the Bay Area. He instantly fell in love with the area and settled in the East Bay, which became his home for the rest of his life. He soon discovered the different genres of music on display and was fascinated by the intricacies of jazz, blues and other styles.



In 1993, he began hosting a radio show, Captain Fred's World Cruise, with Free Radio Berkeley and then Berkeley Liberation Radio. For 26 years, he regaled listeners with Mexican cumbias, Caribbean calypso, traditional African folk music and other musical styles – pieces he would pluck from garage sales or directly from record companies. Whether it was steel drum bands or whale songs, he delighted in sharing music with others. He also was a talented musician, a skilled bassist with an innate ability to coax music from almost any fretted instrument, whether a ukulele, banjo or guitar. Over the years, he played with many bands, most recently Squeezebox Sabroso, a group that included his wife Linda – his best friend since high school – and friends. His greatest joy, however, was sharing music with his grandchildren, niece and nephews.



Paul worked for many years as a warehouseman for Leo's Pro Audio in Oakland and later for Urban Remedy in Richmond. Humble and conscientious, he was assigned to shipping and delivery, but he made himself invaluable by doing whatever was needed, whether it was sweeping floors or coming up with an innovative way to package a product. Whenever friends needed help with their computer or moving furniture or donating books, they knew they could always call on Paul for help. An eternal optimist, he once said, "Some people see the glass as half empty and some see it as half full. For me, the glass is always full."



Paul is predeceased by his father Hubert J. Griffin, mother Barbara G. (Honnick) Griffin, grandmother Jean Honnick Keith, step grandfather Andrew Keith, and uncles Richard and Gaerry. Survivors include his wife Linda (Baer) Griffin, brother Mark (Laura) Griffin, sister Barbara J. (Griffin) Villasana, stepdaughter Carrie Ann (Kevin) Juraska, grandchildren Ryan, Mackenzie, and Connor, niece Holly, and nephews Sean, David, and Adam.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

