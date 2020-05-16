Paul Reese GuilfoyleOctober 22, 1944 - May 8, 2020 (age 75)Paul, a US Army veteran, died May 8. He married Cherysse (nee McCann) Guilfoyle, on June 2, 1973. Longtime bartender in SF and at Joe's of Westlake. Survived by daughters Nicole, Monique, and Antoinette Guilfoyle; grandchildren Aries, Aidan, Kianna, and Rylan; and sister Lillimae McKeithen. Preceded in death by his wife; sister Cynthia Hoff; and parents Paul. R. and Ella (nee Cooper) Guilfoyle.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.