Paul Kortenkamp

April 1, 1967 - September 27, 2020

Paul W. A. Kortenkamp, of Redondo Beach, CA, passed away suddenly on 9/27/2020. Paul was the oldest of six children of Leon Kortenkamp (Oelwein, IA) and Virginia "Ginny" (Leyes) Kortenkamp (Belmont, CA). Born in South Bend, IN, where his family lived while his father completed his graduate studies at the University of Notre Dame, Paul later moved with his family to San Francisco, and eventually settled in Belmont, CA where he spent his formative years.



He graduated with the Class of 1985 from Carlmont High School and attended U.C. Davis where he made many close friends. In 1989, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics & Managerial Economics. After graduating from Davis, Paul began his career in the Food & Beverage Industry doing research and development for Blommer Chocolate Company of Union City, CA., followed by ten years as their Southern California sales associate. While living in Hermosa Beach with his college pals, they together bought a 27-foot sailboat, and Paul was hooked on sailing.



Paul met the love of his life, Suzann "Suzi" Sporing, daughter of Ronald and Micki Sporing (Fallbrook, CA). They wed in 1998, and lived on their 52 foot ketch, Vales Valeo, until Sonia Kai and Anna Grace, their two daughters, were born, moving on land to Redondo Beach, CA. Paul loved coaching the girls' soccer teams and was an active parent in the St. James School Education Foundation. Paul had a big voice, a bigger heart, and was always available, lending a hand for whatever was needed.



From 2001 to 2013, Paul was Director of Sales for the Western U.S. for the chocolate company, Barry Callebaut. He visited cocoa farms in Africa and developed a passion for making a fair and sustainable cocoa trade.



Paul and Suzi dreamed of and planned a grand family voyage to explore and experience the many cultures, peoples, and wonders of the world. The family navigated their sailboat Vales Valeo on a 21 month journey south to Baja California, Mexico, Central and South Americas, then west across the Pacific Ocean stopping in the Galapagos Islands, many islands of Polynesia, and ending in Australia. Making friends with families and sailors from around the globe, the family covered 15 thousand nautical miles, visited three continents, crossed the equator three times and crossed the International Date Line. It was the trip of a lifetime.



Returning from their voyage, Paul began work in 2015, as Vice President at McKeany-Flavell Company, earned his Series 3 trading license, and partnered with a Price Futures Group to foresee and solve supply chain challenges in sugars and chocolate.



In 2017, Paul joined Global Organics, Ltd., Cambridge, MA, as Senior Account Manager for the West Coast. He felt lucky to be part of a team that was working to find organic solutions for worldwide sustainable food development. Through his joie de vivre and decades of work, he made the world a sweeter place. He was a legend in the food and beverage industry, yet most of all he loved his friends and family.



Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Suzann (Sporing); two daughters, Sonia Kai and Anna Grace; his parents, Leon and Ginny Kortenkamp (Belmont, CA); his siblings, Mark (Joanna) of Seattle, WA, John (Andrea) of Tübingen, Germany, Evangeline Brown (Shepherd) of Belmont, CA, and Timothy (Liz) of East Palo Alto, CA; his in-laws, Ronald and Micki Sporing; sister-in-law, Lisa Sporing and brothers-in-law, Christopher and David Sporing; and is predeceased by his youngest brother, Abraham. He will be missed by the many who knew and loved him all around the globe. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 244 Prospect Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 on October 24, 2020 at 11:30 am. The Mass will be streamed for those who cannot attend. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to The Sailing Foundation 4610 N. 16th St., Tacoma, WA 98406.



