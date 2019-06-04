Paul A. Lawler Nov 27,1924 - May 29,2019 After suffering complications from a stroke, Paul Albert Lawler passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife Doris on May 29th, 2019. Paul, an avid Golfer lived with his wife in the community of Oakmont, Santa Rosa, California. As a young San Francisco native, (born 11/27/24), Paul enlisted in the Navy as soon as WWII broke out and quickly became the youngest non commissioned officer on record during that time. Later a Captain of Detectives for the San Francisco Police Department, he was in charge of the vice division. Than as Chief of police at the San Francisco airport, he was the man in charge. Paul liked things orderly, everything in its place and looking good. He was fastidious. Paul leaves behind a legacy of love. A loving Father, Grand-father and Great-Grandfather. Paul loved sports of all kinds, dancing, playing poker, drinking Manhattans, traveling, chocolate milkshakes, and attending the Giants Spring training camp every year. Amongst it all, Paul was happiest at his home on the hill in Oakmont among all of his family and friends. Paul Lawler was our legend, we will miss him greatly. Although his friends are many, memorial services for Paul will be private as he requested.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019