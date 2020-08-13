1/
Paul Lyden
Paul Terry Lyden
02/09/1951 ~ 07/30/2020
Paul Terry Lyden, resident of San Francisco, passed away peacefully July 30, 2020 at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he moved in his early years to Clearwater, Florida. Among many travels, he experienced San Francisco during the 60's. He spent many years going back and forth between Florida and California. Paul leaves behind sister, Linda, niece, Christina, a grandniece, close friends and many people who loved him. He will be laid to rest at Parklawn Memorial Cemetery in Dunedin, Florida.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
