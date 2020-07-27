1/1
Paul Nussbaum
Paul Raymond Nussbaum
November 27, 1930 - July 26, 2020
Late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident since 1963, entered into rest in Burlingame on July 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the love of his life Shirley Nussbaum. Loving father of Karen (her husband Romero), David (his wife Kelly), and Kenneth (his wife Kathleen) and the late Paul. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Brock, Paige, Victoria, Jake, Laura, Audrey, Taylor and Brooke.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 89 years.
Graduate of Santa Clara University; Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps; he loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing and sports including coaching and cheering on children and grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited. Private Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae. Private committal will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.
His family appreciates donations to the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at cancer.ucsf.edu/support/immunotherapy/donate



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
