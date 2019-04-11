Paul Robbins Paul Robbins, 87, died peacefully on April 7.



Devoted husband of 8 years to Margaret and of 52 years to Phyllis, loving father to Shelley (Jeff), Laura, Greg. Proud grandfather of Nicole, Jordan, and Brian. Paul cherished the memories of his older brothers Ted and Sam and his cousin Leonard, and was beloved by his many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Paul was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as Pablo Przepiórka, to parents Harry and Celia, immigrants from Eastern Europe who sought a safer home for their sons. With his family, Paul made it to the United States just before WWII, where he would grow up in San Francisco, ultimately graduating from U.C. Berkeley in 1953 and Boalt Hall in 1958.



Paul established his Oakland law firm, partnering with Morris Dangott and Alan Scharlach, and helped many in the community as a personal injury lawyer. A longtime supporter of social justice, Paul traveled widely with his family, and devoted his leisure time to Oakland Athletics games, lowball poker, and reading novels. Everyone loved Paul for making a difference in so many lives.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial gifts to Jewish Family and Children's Services of the East Bay or to the Alameda County Community Food Bank.



A memorial service was held April 10 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

