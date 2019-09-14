|
Paul Routledge ToulminPaul Routledge Toulmin, of San Francisco, CA, died on August 25, 2019 at the age of 82.
Paul was born in Boston, MA on December 10, 1936 to John Toulmin and Rose (Toulmin) Weld and grew up in Dover, MA. He graduated from the Charles River School, Milton Academy, and Harvard College. After serving in the US Navy, he worked in North Carolina and California for many years in the insurance industry. He moved to San Francisco in the mid 1970s.
Paul started volunteering at KQED in 1995 with membership drives. According to one co-worker, he was a teddy bear filled with love. He had a dry sense of humor and was known as a lively curmudgeon with an opinion about just about everything. One co-worker referred to him as "the soul of KQED". He was a wine connoisseur with an apartment full of vintage wines and served as a judge at many wine competitions in the area. Paul was also involved for many years with The Lamplighters, a theater production company in San Francisco, and was part owner of San Francisco's well-known pub, Edinburgh Castle (Paul was a favorite of the pub's parrot). During the summer, he spent time in Brooklin, Maine where he owned a small cottage called "The Ark".
Paul's nieces and nephews meant the world to him, even though they all lived 3,000 miles away. Paul would come visit during the holidays when the kids were younger, and bring presents and wonderful stories. In later years, he would stop in the Boston area on his way to Maine to visit his grown nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by his father, his mother, and his brothers Peter and Hugh. He is survived by his partner, Sho Takeuchi, by seven nieces and nephews in his Toulmin family, and by many step nieces and nephews in his Weld family.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019