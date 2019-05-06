|
|
Paul ValigniSan Francisco resident, Paul Valigni, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. He leaves behind his loving wife, Nair; their two daughters Laura Schmidt and Paula Freeman; and 5 cherished grandchildren. Friends may visit Wednesday, May 8th from 10-10:45am at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna St. in San Francisco. A Rosary will begin at 10:45am and Mass will follow at 11am. He will be laid to rest at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 7, 2019