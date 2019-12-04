|
Paul Anthony Webberpassed away at his home in San Francisco on October 31, 2019.
Paul was born on September 26, 1934 in Yakima, Washington, where he attended high school, won the Washington State Junior Championship in figure skating and earned a pilot license to fly his Piper J-3 Cub airplane.
He went on to University of Washington, Seattle, and graduated at the top of his law school class in 1961.
Paul's love for San Francisco started when he served in the US Navy from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed on Treasure Island.
He joined the Law Offices of Orrick, Dahlquist, Herrington and Sutcliffe in San Francisco in 1962 and retired from Orrick in 2006, after 45 years of distinguished service.
After retirement, Paul was on the Board of Telegraph Hill Dwellers and the THD representative to the Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods. Like in his law practice, he would never shun a confrontation with potentially difficult issues and always sought imaginative and mitigating solutions.
Paul was an enthusiastic gourmet, skier, jazz listener, car lover and a very proud family man. In daily phone calls he would follow the struggles and successes of his four children and ten grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Scott Webber of Santa Barbara, his daughter Lynn Molloy of Orinda (from his marriage to Teddy Murphy) and his sons Joshua Webber and Adam Webber, both of Stockholm, Sweden (from his marriage to Nina Webber) and ten grandchildren.
His children are deeply grateful for all the kind words of recognition, loss and empathy, which have reached them since Paul passed away.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019