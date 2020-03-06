|
|
Paul Alan Wischmeyer
July 17, 1936 ~ March 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Wischmeyer announce his passing on March 1, 2020; he was 83 years of age. Paul was born in St. Louis, Mo on July 17,1936 to Janice and Kenneth Wischmeyer. He leaves behind his wife Jackie of 60 years, his son Kenneth Wischmeyer (Jennifer) and daughter Ellen Rinaldi (Mike).
Paul attended elementary school and high school in St. Louis and earned a Bachelor's degree in Speech Communication from Northwestern University. From there, he began is long career in broadcasting. In the early 1970s, he began working for KRON-TV in San Francisco. At KRON-TV, he held multiple positions, including Sales Manager and President and General Manager. He was also the General Manager of WOWT-TV in Omaha and KTVI-TV in St. Louis.
Paul's lifelong passion was playing golf. Over the years he was a member of the Olympic Club in San Francisco, the Meadow Club in Marin County, and Bellerive Country Club of St. Louis,.
A celebration of life service will be held at Monte's Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo, CA on Friday, March 13th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution in Paul's name to Boystown.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020