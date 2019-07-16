San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. BARTHOLOMEW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
300 ALAMEDA DE LAS PULGAS
SAN MATEO, CA
View Map
Paula Lynn Thompson Obituary
Paula Lynn Thompson

October 26, 1954 – July 11, 2019

Paula Lynn Thompson was born October 26, 1954 and passed away at Stanford Hospital on July 11, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She is survived by her mother Barbara Thompson and four siblings: Michael Thompson, Donna Antosiak, Camille Sullivan and Nannette Mahar, as well as thirteen nieces and nephews. Pre-deceasing her were her father Richard G. Thompson and brother Joseph Thompson.
Paula graduated from Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School and Notre Dame High School and earned a degree in marine biology from UC Santa Barbara. She went on to get her teaching credential and dedicated her professional life to teaching special education, inspiring students for more than 32 years. Paula had a talent for art and was skilled at painting and drawing. She especially enjoyed writing and illustrating children's books. She cherished her friendships and family and always celebrated their milestones with a card or kind word.
A memorial mass will be held on August 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church at the corner of Alameda de las Pulgas & Crystal Springs Rd in San Mateo. A reception will immediately follow at California Golf Club, 844 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
