Paula Adrian Neve 1932 - 2019 With her loving family by her side, heaven gained another angel.

Born and raised in San Mateo, Paula was the daughter of Italian immigrants, Battista & Anna Molino. In 1953 she married Willy and they settled in San Carlos and raised three children and she became actively involved in the St. Charles Parish community as a room mother and brownie leader. Her house was beautifully decorated for every holiday and filled with awesome Italian food and love. She was welcoming and generous to all who walked into her home. Paula was incredibly creative and talented and started her own successful flower business and for 40 years her creations brought joy to many gatherings. Blessed with an amazing attitude, she brightened every room she walked into. She was a warrior and fought through many medical challenges, but never lost her spirit or will to live. Her family is incredibly grateful to the wonderful care from Dr. Brad Angeja, Dr. Bina Lu and her dear neighbors Pam and Gordon Tenn, who were always there for her.

Family was her most cherished blessing and her memory will live on forever through her loving family. Paula is survived by Willy, her loving husband of 65 years, her devoted children Rick (Shirley), Patsy Iannone (Tom), Lisa Eckles (Doug). Paula will be greatly missed by her adoring grandchildren Drew (Chelsea), Brandon, Sara and great grandchildren Adam and Abby. She was also loved by Shirley's children Dylan and Michelle and their families. Additionally, she is survived by her dearest sister Sandra "Mim" Undorte (Adriano), sister-in-law Evelyn Capaccio, her niece, nephews and many dear friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the .

Visitation, Sunday April 14 at 7pm, Vigil at 7:30 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 880 Tamarack Avenue, San Carlos.

Funeral Mass, Monday, April 15th at 11am, Reception Immediately Following.





