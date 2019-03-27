|
Paula Martell Righi Paula Martell Righi died in her Seattle home, March 15, 2019. Born in Seattle, she was an engaging and passionate community leader, advocate for many, loved gardening, cooking for family and friends, traveled extensively, enjoyed being a docent at SFMOMA, and cloud admirer! Often walking throughout San Francisco; favorite spots include the Presidio, Fillmore Street, and visiting Marina Green beachside gazing across the bay towards the Golden Gate Bridge. Weekly Mahjong games, periodic tournaments brought her excitement but the joyous time, was when her daughter visited from the PNW. A Graduate of Roosevelt HS, a gigantic UW Husky, where she achieved a PhD, and was recognized as a Fulbright Scholar. Survived by her daughter, Amelia (Tierney), ex-husband, Michael, sister, Laura (Matthew), brother, James (Sally), in-laws, Angelo and Dora Lee, and five nieces. Service will be held in Seattle, Holy Rosary Church, 4139 42nd Ave SW, on Saturday, April 27 at 11 am, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to: www.new-traditions.org or www.SFMoma.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019