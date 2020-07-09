1/1
Pauline Boffi
Pauline Susan Boffi
April 20, 1940 - June 30, 2020
Pauline Susan Boffi, native daughter of San Francisco, CA, born April 20, 1940 to August and Sue Johnson, died June 30, 2020. She transitioned peacefully in Antioch, CA, supported by family and nurturing caregivers at Friendship Care Home. Pauline came of age in the Outer Sunset district, attending Francis Scott Key, AP Giannini, and was a proud Eagle graduate of Washington High School. She dedicated her career life to the City and County of SF as a meter maid, back in the day when they rode on three-wheeled motorcycles. Pauline's golden years were spent uplifting her Bay Area family and SF community. Her retirement in San Francisco was rooted in nurturing her grandchildren, supporting her children, and connecting to neighbors and friends. With lovingkindness for the poor, Pauline devoted regular time at Saint Anthony's Dining room, and worshiped and served in various projects at Holy Name Catholic Church. She loved travel, especially taking daily strolls around the Outer Sunset with her beloved dogs and creating memories with family and friends in Camp Mather, Hawaii, Mexico, and Palm Springs. Pauline is survived by her daughter Maggie Murtagh (Tim), her son Paul Davies (Julie), her sister Barbara Johnson Fisher, close family Donna Davies (Rick), dear friends including Carol Elliot Maloof and Connie Davies, and her precious granddaughters Mackenzie, Madison, Sarah and Maya whom she adored. She was a friend of Bill W. Prayerful intentions or donations would delight Pauline Susan Boffi, who made San Francisco a brighter, kinder and gentler place.

Saint Anthony Foundation, 150 Golden Gate Avenue, SF 94102
Holy Name Catholic School, 1560 40th Avenue, SF 94122
American Hospice, 6850 Regional Street Suite 100, Dublin 94568




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
