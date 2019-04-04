Home

Pauline Dowsett

Pauline Dowsett In Memoriam
Pauline Lee Dowsett

03/11/1929 - 04/16/2013

My Dearest Pauline,
You are loved and still terribly missed by your many friends, family and especially me, for the kindness and happiness with which you lived your life and brought to so many others throughout your lifetime. I am thankful each day that we were blessed with such a long and good life together. You've gone but are never forgotten. Please watch over me until we are together again. Lewis
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019
