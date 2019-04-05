San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home
977 South El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home
977 South El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brendan Catholic Parish
29 Rockaway Avenue
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Italian Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Pezzolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Pezzolo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Pezzolo Obituary
Pauline Marie Pezzolo

February 26, 1939 - April 2, 2019

Pauline Marie Pezzolo passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born in San Francisco, graduated from Presentation High School and earned a Bachelors & Masters Degree from Golden Gate University. Pauline was a devoted member of Ikebana International and Sogetsu. She also enjoyed a 30 year career with the Internal Revenue Service as a CPA.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Kathryn Flanagan (Raymond), nephew John Flanagan, niece Jennifer Grass and their children: Aidan, Shamus, Beckett & Delaney.

Visitation begins at 4pm followed by a Vigil at 5pm on Sunday, April 7th at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Monday, April 8th at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 29 Rockaway Ave., San Francisco, CA. Interment to follow at the Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
Download Now