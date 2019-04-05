|
|
Pauline Marie Pezzolo
February 26, 1939 - April 2, 2019Pauline Marie Pezzolo passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born in San Francisco, graduated from Presentation High School and earned a Bachelors & Masters Degree from Golden Gate University. Pauline was a devoted member of Ikebana International and Sogetsu. She also enjoyed a 30 year career with the Internal Revenue Service as a CPA.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Kathryn Flanagan (Raymond), nephew John Flanagan, niece Jennifer Grass and their children: Aidan, Shamus, Beckett & Delaney.
Visitation begins at 4pm followed by a Vigil at 5pm on Sunday, April 7th at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Monday, April 8th at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 29 Rockaway Ave., San Francisco, CA. Interment to follow at the Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019