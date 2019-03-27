Pauline Angela Ryan February 10, 1926 - March 20, 2019 The matriarch of the Ryan family passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 20th, 2019. Pauline was the daughter of the late Josephine and Paul Gauci. Preceded in death by her husband John, son Joseph, brother Reno Gauci, sister Salvina Hili, son-in-law Bo Weldon and grandson Robert Weldon. She is survived by her devoted sister Mary Dahler (Harold). She was a loving mother to her children Carole Weldon, Joe Ryan (Amber) Carmen Staffaroni and John Ryan Jr. (Carol) Caring grandmother to Deanna, Robert, Steve, Jason, Sherrie, James, Justin, Shannon and Kayla as well as 17 great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews.

Pauline was a native of Malta. She married the love of her life John H. Ryan Sr. in 1942. They immigrated to the USA with their two children, (Carole & Joe) and arrived in California on March 6, 1953. She then had two more children (Carmen & John Jr.) Pauline lived in San Francisco for 24 years and moved to Millbrae in 1977, where she lived the rest of her life.

Besides being a homemaker, Pauline worked at Schlage Locks, Lenkurt Electronics and in real estate. Whatever she endeavored to do, she did it to the best of her ability and excelled at it. Pauline enjoyed volunteering at the Millbrae Senior Center as well as cruising, dancing and playing bingo. She loved cruising! She cruised to many destinations with her husband John.

Pauline lived a full life and enjoyed the time she spent with family and friends. She was from a generation that knew the hardship of war and the joy of freedom. She will be missed by all and be in our hearts forever.

A family service was held on March 29th, 2019. Donations in Pauline's name can be made to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary