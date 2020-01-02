|
|
Pauline (Polly) ZouzounisPassed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at the age of 73.
Polly was born in San Francisco to George and Bessie Zouzounis. She graduated from Balboa High School and enjoyed a long career with Hertz, where she eventually retired.
Polly had a love for gambling: horse racing, lotto, slots and card games on her computer. She loved playing pinochle with her Aunts. Her greatest pleasure for well over 20+ years was going to bingo with her friends. She enjoyed walking with her neighbor and his dog. Polly was also an avid coupon clipper and would not buy anything without one!
She is survived by her sister, Ginger Bogios, and her partner, Annette Bohannon; her Aunt Zora Espillac, Aunt Bernice Bekakis and Aunt Mary Barni; numerous cousins of the Zouzounis, Bekakis, Espillac, Stamates and Xerakis families; two goddaughters; and her many friends. She was loved by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Brotherhood Way, or .
Friends are invited to visit on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:30pm and attend a Trisagion at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 10th at 11am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020