St Denis Church
2250 Avy Ave
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Pearl Clarke Obituary
Pearl Delight Clarke

1927 – 2019

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Pearl, a loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 14, 2019.

She left us while sleeping peacefully.

Born in Fresno, California, then moved to San Francisco where she worked for 40 years as a hair stylist at Livingston Brothers and St Francis Hotel in Union Square.

She met her loving husband Norman Frederick Clarke and had their son Frederick Steven Clarke and is a proud grandmother to Marilyn.

Predeceased by her devoted husband Fred, sisters Mela and Carlota, and brother Louis.

Pearl lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and professional in the beauty industry. She loved to entertain regularly in her home, garden, and enjoyed singing and performing with her son and with his band Wobbly World.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A mass will be held at St. Denis Church, 2250 Avy Ave, Menlo Park on Friday, March 29, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. followed by her burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Menlo Park.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
