Pearl Joseph Zeimer August 22, 1917 – May 29, 2019 Pearl J. Zeimer passed away peacefully in Corte Madera, California three months before her 102nd birthday. She was the beloved wife of the late Danny Zeimer, who predeceased her in 1995. Loving and cherished mother to her daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Jonathan Fink, and her twin sons, David and Gilbert Zeimer, their wives, Renée Zeimer and Ellen Young. Loving aunt to Devorah Joseph. Adored "Baba" to her grandchildren Courtney Fink, Whitney Fink and Ben Shalant, Jamie and Adam York, Hilary and Sara Zeimer. Great-Grandmother of twins Danny and Layla York and Eponine Shalant. A native San Franciscan, Pearl's passion was always her family, keeping them close and watching them grow and prosper. Family vacations included summers in Sonoma, winters in Palm Springs, Hawaii, and Mexico. Pearl loved entertaining and was the consummate hostess known for her brisket and chopped liver. We commend her long and remarkable life as the matriarch of our family. We are very thankful for the care she received to help maintain her dignity and independence over the last three years.

A private family service is planned in San Francisco. Donations can be sent to Hospice By The Bay in Marin County, 17 Sir Francis Drake Blvd , Larkspur, CA. 94939.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary