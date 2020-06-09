Peggy Hepa Lobatos
Peggy Ann Hepa Lobatos
July 28, 1959 - May 22, 2020
passed peacefully after a long, valiant battle with cancer. Born to Jacob and Betty Hepa in San Francisco, where she remained a lifelong resident. Peggy and Pedro Lobatos (5-24-60 - 2-23-08) were married 1993 - 2008. She is survived by daughter Donella Norton (Craig Norton), stepson Tyrone Lampkin, sisters Juliana Akau, Linda Miller, her extended family, many friends and her faithful dog Aneualani. Always a hard worker, Peggy's last and favorite job was as a Lead Security Guard for the Warrior games at the Oakland Oracle Arena. A woman of great heart, Peggy believed in helping others, especially children and dogs and she will be missed by all. A memorial will he held at a later date.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.
